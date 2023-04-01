Cold front brings a few storms and slightly cooler temperatures

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm weather sticks around Saturday but a few storms are possible.

Temperatures stay in the 80s Saturday before a cold front moves through. A few storms may pop up across the area as this boundary makes its way southeast. We clear up through the afternoon.

Highs behind the system will be in the 70s on Sunday with less humidity. A few showers are possible later Sunday evening.

We bounce back quickly into the 80s again to start the week with dry conditions. Another storm chance will enter the forecast at the end of the week.

