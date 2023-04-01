BBB Accredited Business
Estranged Slidell couple found dead inside home after domestic incident

Police lights and caution tape.f
(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A couple was found dead inside their home in Slidell following an apparent domestic incident, according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Police say they were dispatched to a home in the 1300 block of Belair Boulevard near Slidell after a child called 911 to report he found his parents unresponsive and bleeding.

Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man and a woman inside a bedroom at the house. A firearm was nearby, as also two of the estranged couple’s children.

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office took possession of the bodies, and the Department of Children and Family Services was called about the children.

The incident is still under investigation; no additional information will be released.

