No. 3 LSU powers past No. 1 Va. Tech to advance to title game in history

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DALLAS (WAFB) - No. 3 seed LSU won a hard-fought battle against No. 1 Virginia Tech in the Final Four on Friday, March 31.

The Tigers (33-2) defeated Virginia Tech (31-5) 79-72.

Angel Reese finished the game with 22 points and 12 rebounds, her 33rd double-double of the season, tying the Division I record for most double-doubles in a season.

Alex Morris led the Tigers with 27 points while shooting 41% from the floor and she added two assists and two rebounds.

LSU baseball fans reaction to the Lady Tigers winning the Final Four game vs. Virginia Tech.

RELATED: LSU Locker Room Interviews

LaDaziah Williams added 16 and grabbed seven rebounds.

LSU led by as many as nine points in the first half, then Virginia Tech switched to a zone on defense and limited the Tigers’ offense as they went 0-6 and scored 0 points to close out the first half.

Virginia Tech took a 34-32 lead at the half.

The Hokies would go on a 20-2 run to take a 43-34 lead in the third quarter.

LSU would go on a 7-0 run to start the fourth quarter to cut the Virginia Tech lead to 2 at 59-57 with 8:05 left.

Tigers would go on a 14-3 run halfway through the fourth quarter to regain the lead at 64-62.

LSU outscored Virginia Tech 28-to-11 in the fourth.

LSU will advance to the championship game for the first time in school history, the Tigers had lost the last five Final Four games. The Tigers will face the winner between No. 2 seed Iowa and No. 1 seed South Carolina.

