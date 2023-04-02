Boy, 13, shot in foot Sunday in Leonidas neighborhood, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot Sunday afternoon (April 2) in the Leonidas neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD said the child was wounded around 12:23 p.m. and was taken for hospital treatment in a private vehicle. Police said they still were investigating the circumstances of the shooting, which occurred in the 2200 block of Leonidas Street.

The New Orleans City Council last month proposed an ordinance that would impose additional penalties for any person who fails to secure a firearm that a minor obtains, resulting in a minor either causing or attempting to cause injury or death.

