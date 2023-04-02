Frequent flier experiences scary incident at the New Orleans airport

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A travel delay is one of the last things any frequent flier wants to deal with, but one routine traveler says he experienced the scariest incident of his life on a plane Friday night in New Orleans.

It’s the latest instance of a problem the traveler says is becoming all too common across the industry.

Dallas Richins finished a business trip in Gulfport and planned to fly non-stop out of Armstrong New Orleans International to his home in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Friday night.

It was the first time I’ve really been scared on an airplane, and I think I told you earlier I’ve landed in Tucson with a fire truck spraying foam, and it didn’t bother me as bad as last night,” Richins said.

But just as Delta Flight 1482 was speeding down the runway to take off, it screeched to an emergency stop. The federal aviation administration says a private Learjet rolling on the tarmac got too close for comfort.

According To The FAA, the Learjet never crossed the hold short line. The controller canceled the takeoff clearance for the Delta Airbus A321 out of an abundance of caution.

Richins says the chaos continued with passengers trying to rebook their flights.

“It was a disaster. I was on hold with Delta forever. Poor people, they didn’t have any staff there, so the flight attendants were rebooking people.”

In a statement on the Incident, Delta Airlines said, “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and people and we apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay of their travels.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.