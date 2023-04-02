BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Ingram scores 36, leads Pelicans over Clippers 122-114

Brandon Ingram, de los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns, vuelve a su lado de la cancha tras encestar...
Brandon Ingram, de los Pelicans de Nueva Orleáns, vuelve a su lado de la cancha tras encestar ante los Clippers en el partido del sábado 1 de abril de 2023 (AP Foto/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Brandon Ingram scored 36 points, bringing fans to their feet with an array of clutch, mid-range jump shots, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 122-114 on Saturday night.

Jonas Valanciunas had 23 points and 12 rebounds for New Orleans (40-38), which won for the seventh time in eight games and pulled within a half-game of the Clippers (41-38) for sixth place in the Western Conference.

Los Angeles lost its second straight despite getting 40 points from Kawhi Leonard, who played 41 minutes in New Orleans after being restricted to 18 minutes during a loss at Memphis a night earlier so that he’d be more available against the hotly pursuing Pelicans.

CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy III each added 19 points for New Orleans, which trailed for most of the first three quarters but maintained a slim lead throughout the fourth.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points and nine assists for the Clippers. Ivica Zubac added 15 points and Norman Powell 12 for Los Angeles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
From left, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson, Assistant Sheriff Kristen Morales
Sources: 4 top Orleans Sheriff employees asked to resign or be terminated
New Orleans City Councilmembers pass firearm ordinance
New Orleans East residents celebrate being back on track to revamp Six Flags
Water park, movie studio, sports complex and restaurants planned for abandoned Six Flags site
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets...
Ingram has triple-double to help Pelicans rout Nuggets
Pels rout Jokic-less Nuggets 107-88
Pels rout Jokic-less Nuggets 107-88
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon...
Curry scores 39, Warriors rally from 20 down, beat Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, center, shoots between Portland Trail Blazers...
Ingram scores 29 as Pelicans rout Trail Blazers 124-90