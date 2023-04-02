Less humid to end the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have a brief break from the humidity for the second half of the weekend.

A cold front moved through Saturday bringing slightly cooler temperatures and less humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

On Monday, a warm front moves towards the northeast across the area returning the moisture and record highs. Temperatures will be in the mid 80s through Wednesday. A few showers are possible along this boundary.

The next storm system will be on Thursday. The cold front associated with this system will stall out over the area bringing widespread rain chances into the start of the weekend.

