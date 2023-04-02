BBB Accredited Business
Record-breaking warmth will highlight the work week

Prepare for the heat and humidity
Prepare for the heat once again.
Prepare for the heat once again.(WVUE Fox 8)
By Amber Wheeler
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’re back to possible record-setting warmth for the new work week.

Tonight, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. We’ll carry that chance for showers and storms into Monday morning. Severe weather isn’t expected. Clouds will clear on Monday afternoon allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s.

The record high for Monday is 86 degrees set in 2015. We’re likely to break that record with a forecast high of 88. Dew points will rise into the 60s which means the muggy feel will be back.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudier with highs back in the mid 80s. Both days have record highs that could be tied or in jeopardy be being broken. We’ll introduce a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday with even better chances of rain Thursday and Friday. We should have a cooler feel by the end of the week as well.

