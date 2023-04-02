BBB Accredited Business
Shooting on Bourbon Street sends two victims to hospital, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A single gunshot fired on Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (April 2) sent two victims to the hospital and caused minor injuries to two other people, New Orleans police said.

The shooting was reported at 1:16 a.m. in the 700 block of the city’s best-known tourist thoroughfare.

Police initially reported that one female victim had been shot. But a subsequent account from NOPD said that four people were injured, with two requiring hospital care and two others refusing medical treatment. The condition of the hospitalized victims has not been disclosed, nor did the NOPD reveal the four victims’ ages and genders.

The NOPD said 19-year-old Savannah Bowman was arrested as the alleged shooter. The department said Bowman fired a single gunshot during an altercation with a nightclub security guard. According to the NOPD, the bullet “fragmented and struck three victims.”

It was unclear from the NOPD’s account how the fourth person was injured.

The NOPD said one victim was taken to the hospital by New Orleans EMS, while the second arrived via private vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

