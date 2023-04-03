BBB Accredited Business
DOTD worker hit on the I-10 while assisting a fatal accident on the I-10

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A DOTD worker was hit while assisting with a fatal accident on the I-10 East at Canal Street, according to NOPD.

The I-10 Eastbound is open to one lane, but the Poydras Eastbound and Westbank exits are closed as NOPD continues investigating the traffic fatality.

Initial reports had indicated that the victim was an I-MAP DOTD worker- however,  the information has changed to suggest that the DOTD worker was not the victim.

An unidentified person, an earlier accident victim, was struck by a vehicle as he was awaiting aid.

No further information is available.

