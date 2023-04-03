DOTD worker hit on the I-10 while assisting a fatal accident on the I-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A DOTD worker was hit while assisting with a fatal accident on the I-10 East at Canal Street, according to NOPD.

The I-10 Eastbound is open to one lane, but the Poydras Eastbound and Westbank exits are closed as NOPD continues investigating the traffic fatality.

Initial reports had indicated that the victim was an I-MAP DOTD worker- however, the information has changed to suggest that the DOTD worker was not the victim.

An unidentified person, an earlier accident victim, was struck by a vehicle as he was awaiting aid.

No further information is available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.