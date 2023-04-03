BBB Accredited Business
Fire reported at chemical refinery in St. Rose

Source: St. Charles Parish
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A fire broke out at a chemical refinery in St. Rose on Monday (April 3), according to officials.

The Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness first reported the fire around 2:25 p.m. at the IMTT Refinery on River Road.

Officials say the fire involved a single, empty vessel. Crews were still working to extinguish the flames around 3:30 p.m.

A spokesperson for the OHSEP says there are no concerns about environmental damage and no need for evacuations.

