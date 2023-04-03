LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the details of a parade and celebration for the National Championship Lady Tigers.

According to the university, the parade and a celebration will take place Wednesday, April 5. The university said the parade will be at 6:30 p.m., while the celebration at the PMAC will get underway at 7 p.m.

Additional details about the parade route have not yet been released.

The Lady Tigers took down the Iowa Hawkeyes Sunday, April 2, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

