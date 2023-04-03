BBB Accredited Business
LSU fans celebrate National Championship Lady Tiger win

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lady Tiger fans packed bars across New Orleans for the NCAA Championship game.

Eyes were glued to the big screens, but when the final buzzer sounded, the celebrations began.

Still, some couldn’t take their eyes off the sideline.

“Kim Mulkey was just all I was watching. I’m just so happy for her,” said an LSU alum. “It’s only her second year at LSU and she’s such an icon for women in basketball.”

Mulkey’s coaching and her closet have been the talk of the season. She dazzled the crowd in a tiger-striped sequined pantsuit for the Championship.

“I need it for Mardi Gras next year. Matter of fact, maybe I need it for the first home game next year,” said a fan.

“She’s always so stylish!” added another. “I’m jealous.”

Fans say the team walked the walk, but they had some fears about the competition-- namely Iowa’s star player, Caitlyn Clark

“When Caitlyn was hitting those threes, I was like, ‘Woo, girl! Whew child,’ but I knew they got it,” said a New Orleans native. “I knew they had it from the moment they started.”

Some carried confidence in the team before the final buzzer.

“I’m not worried at all,” said a fan. “This is the whole ball of wax. This is in the history books already!”

Riding the winner’s high, others are already looking to next season’s success.

“This is just the first one of many more coming!” said a fan.

One man says he’s been waiting for a moment like this for his whole life.

“This is a dream come true for a little boy that grew up going to the games at Tiger Stadium,” he said. “A dream come true!”

