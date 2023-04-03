BBB Accredited Business
LSU fans welcome home the champs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU fans are packing the PMAC to welcome home their 2022-2023 women’s basketball national champions.

The event is free to the public. LSU officials said fans can park in lots 404 and 108. The doors to the PMAC will open at 11:30 a.m. Fans are asked to enter through the upper southeast and upper southwest entrances to the PMAC.

The Tigers took down Iowa, 102-85, which was a championship game scoring record.

LSU scored a championship game-record 102 points in its win over Iowa.

LSU officials said there will be a parade on Wednesday to celebrate the championship but the time has not yet been finalized.

