BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans(Shelly Halford)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Two parents from Mississippi were on their way to New Orleans Monday morning in search of their daughter who went missing in the city late last week.

According to authorities, Shawna Halford, 25, was last seen at a club on Bourbon Street in the early-morning hours of March 30.

“She reportedly told a friend she was going to leave for a walk around Bourbon Street, but she did not return,” a press release from police stated.

According to her mother, Shelly Halford, Shawna is originally from Rankin County and graduated from Florence High School.

Shawna, who goes by her middle name, “Rali,” now lives in Hickory, Mississippi, with her grandmother and has a 4-year-old son whom her parents have custody of.

Shelly says that her daughter went to New Orleans with her uncle and cousin on the 29th, and hasn’t been seen since leaving Club Oz on the 30th.

She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, and, from what her parents know, has not been taking her medication.

Friends of Shawna have told her parents that some text messages to Shawna have been opened since she has gone missing, but none of those texts have received a response.

“I’m a nervous wreck,” her mother told WLBT as she and her husband drove to New Orleans. “ ... She’s not familiar with New Orleans at all.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

Fire at IMTT plant in St. Rose
Fire at IMTT plant in St. Rose
Linda Frickey
Frickey trial delayed over admissibility, testing of DNA evidence
Source: St. Charles Parish
Fire reported at chemical refinery in St. Rose
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Survey finds nearly a third of Gen Z workers are not saving for retirement
Saints are the betting favorite to win the NFC South in 2023
FOX 8 OVERTIME PODCAST: Luke Johnson and Sean Fazende talk Saints at NFL owners meetings