Nicondra: Warm and muggy to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warm southerly breeze continues to pump in Gulf moisture with temperatures in the middle 80s for highs across the region. Monday saw a record tied at 86. That temperature was reached previously on this date in 2015 and 2006. The warmth continues over the next couple of days with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be on the warm side in the low 70s and upper 60s. Rain chances ramp up towards the end of the week as a cold front approaches from the west. The front will slow down and stall providing a focus for showers and storms. Right now where is in question so stay tuned as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

