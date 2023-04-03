BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOFD quells two-alarm fire at French Quarter hotel

By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out Monday afternoon (April 3) at a French Quarter hotel.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott French Quarter, at 910 Iberville St.

Witnesses who provided video to Fox 8 reported seeing smoke pouring out of doors opened on the hotel’s ground level. Neither the hotel nor the New Orleans Fire Department has responded when asked for details about the fire.

The fire appeared to have been extinguished shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A power outage was reported in parts of the French Quarter near the hotel, but it was not immediately clear if the events were related. Entergy New Orleans said approximately 165 customers were affected but that power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

New Orleans firefighters stand outside the Courtyard Marriott French Quarter hotel, where a...
New Orleans firefighters stand outside the Courtyard Marriott French Quarter hotel, where a two-alarm fire was extinguished Monday (April 3).(Photo provided by Joseph Duffy)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

An I-12 widening project reached a major milestone Monday, April 3, as four westbound lanes...
Widening project complete on I-12 W over Tchefuncte River
Fire at IMTT plant in St. Rose
2 injured in fire at chemical storage facility in St. Rose
Fire at IMTT plant in St. Rose
Fire at IMTT plant in St. Rose
Linda Frickey
Frickey trial delayed over admissibility, testing of DNA evidence