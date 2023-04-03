NOFD quells two-alarm fire at French Quarter hotel

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out Monday afternoon (April 3) at a French Quarter hotel.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. at the Courtyard Marriott French Quarter, at 910 Iberville St.

Witnesses who provided video to Fox 8 reported seeing smoke pouring out of doors opened on the hotel’s ground level. Neither the hotel nor the New Orleans Fire Department has responded when asked for details about the fire.

The fire appeared to have been extinguished shortly before 4:30 p.m.

A power outage was reported in parts of the French Quarter near the hotel, but it was not immediately clear if the events were related. Entergy New Orleans said approximately 165 customers were affected but that power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m.

New Orleans firefighters stand outside the Courtyard Marriott French Quarter hotel, where a two-alarm fire was extinguished Monday (April 3). (Photo provided by Joseph Duffy)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.