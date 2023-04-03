One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death of a driver, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a crash around 5:30 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates that one truck was traveling westbound on the N I-10 Service Road and the other was traveling southbound on Bonnabel Boulevard. Deputies say that the two trucks collided at the intersection.

The second driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

There were no additional occupants inside either of the trucks, deputies say.

