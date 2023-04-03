BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd

A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death of a driver, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.(Fox 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death of a driver, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a crash around 5:30 a.m.

An initial investigation indicates that one truck was traveling westbound on the N I-10 Service Road and the other was traveling southbound on Bonnabel Boulevard. Deputies say that the two trucks collided at the intersection.

The second driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The other driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment. There were no additional occupants inside either of the trucks, deputies say.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

LSU Lady Tiger fans celebrate the National Championship win in New Orleans.
LSU fans celebrate National Championship Lady Tiger win
Twin sisters from Slidell, Louisiana celebrated their 90th birthdays on Sunday (April 2).
Slidell twins celebrate 90th birthdays
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
DOTD worker hit on the I-10 while assisting a fatal accident on the I-10
Twin sisters celebrate their 90th birthdays on the Northshore
Twin sisters celebrate their 90th birthdays on the Northshore