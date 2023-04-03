Record heat to start the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures soar to start the work week.

Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday toppling records. The heat continues into Wednesday with record mid 80s. Humidity returns as well, making for muggy and hot days.

The end of the week will be wet as a rainy pattern returns. A storm system will bring severe weather to our north, but the boundary stalls out over our area Thursday. This could bring high rain totals through the start of the weekend. Widespread rain totals of an inch are possible.

Temperatures begin to fall into the 70s as the system moves through, landing in the mid 70s for the weekend.

