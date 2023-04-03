BBB Accredited Business
Slidell twins celebrate 90th birthdays

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SLIDELL (WVUE) - Twin sisters celebrate their 90th birthdays on the Northshore and say their secret to a long life is staying busy and surrounding themselves with good company.

The twins grew up in St. Bernard Parish and though life has taken its twists and turns, neither has ever been far from the other.

“My mother would never let us go to bed if we had a fight without saying we’re sorry,” said Joan DeGruy. “I’ll never forget that.”

Still, that lesson hasn’t stopped a little sibling bickering here and there.

“She was the more passive one,” remembers Joyce Dendinger. “I was the more, ‘I want this,’ and she’d give it to me.”

Their birthday party was filled with the families they’ve helped create.

Dendinger has six children, 12 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

“I have three children and I have 12 great-grandchildren and I can’t remember how many grandchildren!” laughed DeGruy.

Though the twins are fraternal, they thought it fitting to dress alike for the occasion. It hasn’t always been that way.

“As young people going to school, we always dressed alike,” remembered Dendinger. Later in life they found their own styles.

After 90 years, they still find moments of surprise.

“I was shaking and it kept going because someone said, ‘Channel 8 is here,’ and I said, ‘Channel 8? For what?’ I couldn’t believe it, and then after that, here comes the saints player,” exclaimed DeGruy. “It was one shock after another. It was beautiful. It was beautiful.”

Whether it’s Saints games, AARP road trips, or playing cards with friends, the sisters always have something to look forward to.

DeGruy’s 10-year-old twin granddaughters are getting a glimpse of their future.

“I just tell them to keep being as wonderful and as beautiful as they are,” said DeGruy.

