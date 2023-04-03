BBB Accredited Business
Sports bettors doubted the LSU Tigers title prospects all season

LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA...
LSU's Angel Reese reacts in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU winning the national title appeared even in more improbable after looking at the preseason odds to win the championship. Entering the campaign, LSU was in the back of the pack at 60-1 odds. That means if you bet 100 dollars on the Tigers, you would’ve got back 6,000 dollars on Sunday night.

LSU’s title odds improved throughout the season, dropping to 18-1 come tourney time. The heavy favorite was South Carolina to cut down the nets.

LSU did get respect as the tourney continued, they were favorites in every contest leading to the Final Four.

But when they got to Dallas, the Gamecocks were still the favorite to win the trophy.

Well, that all changed after Iowa pulled a massive upset on Friday night. The Hawkeyes were 11.5-point underdogs, and still pulled the stunner.

On Sunday, LSU continued to get disrespected at the betting window. Three-point underdogs to Iowa.

As we’ve learned throughout this season, don’t ever count out Kim Mulkey and the Tigers. They proved the betting doubters wrong again with 102-85 victory.

