BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Supt. Woodfork touts ‘downward trend’ in crime as NOPD investigates 5 shootings in 24 hours

By Natasha Robin
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marking her first 100 days as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, Michelle Woodfork says violent crime is trending down.

The Monday (April 3) afternoon press conference followed a violent weekend that saw five shootings in a 24-hour span that sent nine people to the hospital across the city.

Still, Supt. Woodfork says progress is being made.

“While I knew firsthand the challenges we were facing, I knew they were not insurmountable,” Woodfork said.

Overall, she says crime is down 20%. She says murders and shootings are slightly down compared to last year, but the city’s violence has residents on edge.

One of the weekend shooting unfolded by the Lafitte Greenway in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. Neighbors tell Fox 8 a DJ set up in the park and started playing music for a party when a large crowd gathered. They say someone showed up and began shooting into the crowd.

Police say a woman and a juvenile were shot.

CRIMETRACKER

Boy, 13, shot in foot Sunday in Leonidas neighborhood

Shooting on Bourbon Street sends two women to hospital

Two people injured after a shooting in a Treme neighborhood

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans

People who live nearby say they’re fed up with crime.

“It’s just not enough,” a neighbor told Fox 8. “We need more out here to help the safety of our residents because we are also losing residents, not just in crime. People are leaving because they are afraid of what’s happening and so many of our young people are dying. It’s so sad.”

Supt. Woodfork says she knows there will be crime upticks that happen but overall she believes it’s getting better. She said her crime plan consists of three components; reducing crime, recruitment, and getting in compliance with the consent decree.

The NOPD’s manpower shortage is still a serious problem. Eleven recruits graduated on Friday, a class of 18 is in progress, and a new class will being on April 10.

“We want to make sure that our officers are being treated fairly and because they know that, they know we are looking into promotions, the way promotions are being given and things like that,” Woodfork said.

The NOPD is planning to hold a series of public meetings in the near future. Supt. Woodfork says she wants the public to know exactly what the NOPD is doing to reduce crime.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
Two New Orleans East high school students make math discovery 2,000 years in the making
Two New Orleans teens make math discovery 2,000 years in the making

Latest News

Nine people shot in 24 hours across New Orleans, as Michelle Woodfork reaches 100 days leading...
Nine people shot in 24 hours across New Orleans, as Michelle Woodfork reaches 100 days leading NOPD
Linda Frickey
Frickey trial delayed over admissibility, testing of DNA evidence
Shooting victim limps through surveillance video as gunman chases in New Orleans
Shooting victim limps through surveillance video as gunman chases in New Orleans
Frickey trial delayed over DNA evidence testing
Frickey trial delayed over DNA evidence testing