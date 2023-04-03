Supt. Woodfork touts ‘downward trend’ in crime as NOPD investigates 5 shootings in 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marking her first 100 days as interim superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, Michelle Woodfork says violent crime is trending down.

The Monday (April 3) afternoon press conference followed a violent weekend that saw five shootings in a 24-hour span that sent nine people to the hospital across the city.

Still, Supt. Woodfork says progress is being made.

“While I knew firsthand the challenges we were facing, I knew they were not insurmountable,” Woodfork said.

Overall, she says crime is down 20%. She says murders and shootings are slightly down compared to last year, but the city’s violence has residents on edge.

One of the weekend shooting unfolded by the Lafitte Greenway in the 700 block of St. Louis Street. Neighbors tell Fox 8 a DJ set up in the park and started playing music for a party when a large crowd gathered. They say someone showed up and began shooting into the crowd.

Police say a woman and a juvenile were shot.

People who live nearby say they’re fed up with crime.

“It’s just not enough,” a neighbor told Fox 8. “We need more out here to help the safety of our residents because we are also losing residents, not just in crime. People are leaving because they are afraid of what’s happening and so many of our young people are dying. It’s so sad.”

Supt. Woodfork says she knows there will be crime upticks that happen but overall she believes it’s getting better. She said her crime plan consists of three components; reducing crime, recruitment, and getting in compliance with the consent decree.

The NOPD’s manpower shortage is still a serious problem. Eleven recruits graduated on Friday, a class of 18 is in progress, and a new class will being on April 10.

“We want to make sure that our officers are being treated fairly and because they know that, they know we are looking into promotions, the way promotions are being given and things like that,” Woodfork said.

The NOPD is planning to hold a series of public meetings in the near future. Supt. Woodfork says she wants the public to know exactly what the NOPD is doing to reduce crime.

