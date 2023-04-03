BBB Accredited Business
Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker to meet with Saints ahead of NFL Draft

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weeks ahead of the NFL Draft, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker will meet with the Saints.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that the draft hopeful is flying in for a meeting with New Orleans Monday (April 3).

Hooker suffered an ACL tear in 2023 but is expected to make a full recovery this upcoming season.

The Saints are set at quarterback with free agent signing Derek Carr and Jameis Winston returning on a one-year deal to be a backup, but drafting a high-profile name at No. 29 in the first round if he’s available gives the Saints an opportunity to take a flier on a future project to learn under Carr, age 32. Hooker, who’s 25 years old, could land himself a rookie deal with a 5th-year team option.

The Saints still have needs to fill on the defensive line but after recent free-agent signings, they may feel confident that they can still find depth in the third or fourth round. The team has recently met with Florida All-Amerian offensive lineman O’Cyrus Torrence, a Greensburg native, who is expected to be taken late in the first round or early second.

