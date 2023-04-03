Two people injured after a shooting in a Treme neighborhood, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured Sunday evening (April 2) after a shooting in a Treme neighborhood, according to NOPD.

Around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street. Reports say two victims of gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance.

The sex, age and severity of the wounds are unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.