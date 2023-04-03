BBB Accredited Business
Two people injured after a shooting in a Treme neighborhood, police say

Police lights and caution tape.
(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were injured Sunday evening (April 2) after a shooting in a Treme neighborhood, according to NOPD.

Around 7:29 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 2400 block of St. Louis Street. Reports say two victims of gunshot wounds arrived at a local hospital via private conveyance.

The sex, age and severity of the wounds are unknown at this time.

