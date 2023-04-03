BBB Accredited Business
Widening project complete on I-12 W over Tchefuncte River

An I-12 widening project reached a major milestone Monday, April 3, as four westbound lanes...
An I-12 widening project reached a major milestone Monday, April 3, as four westbound lanes were fully opened over the Tchefuncte River.(WVUE)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Construction is complete in the westbound lanes of I-12 over the Tchefunte River in St. Tammany Parish.

The widening project aims to bring eight lanes of traffic over the river through a heavily-trafficked portion of the interstate. The four westbound lanes were open to traffic on Monday (April 3).

It is unclear when the eastbound lanes are projected to open in full.

