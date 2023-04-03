Widening project complete on I-12 W over Tchefuncte River
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Construction is complete in the westbound lanes of I-12 over the Tchefunte River in St. Tammany Parish.
The widening project aims to bring eight lanes of traffic over the river through a heavily-trafficked portion of the interstate. The four westbound lanes were open to traffic on Monday (April 3).
It is unclear when the eastbound lanes are projected to open in full.
