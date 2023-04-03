Widening project complete on I-12 W over Tchefuncte River

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Construction is complete in the westbound lanes of I-12 over the Tchefunte River in St. Tammany Parish.

The widening project aims to bring eight lanes of traffic over the river through a heavily-trafficked portion of the interstate. The four westbound lanes were open to traffic on Monday (April 3).

I-12 westbound is now four lanes over the Tchefuncte. The construction is complete! No April Fools, this is real life🤗🤗🤗 Side note, eastbound still isn’t finished. @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/V1Cn5QBE2B — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) April 3, 2023

It is unclear when the eastbound lanes are projected to open in full.

