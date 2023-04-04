Audubon Zoo announces death of Huey the sea lion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Huey, billed as one of the loudest California sea lions at the Audubon Zoo, has died at the age of 10, the park announced Monday night (April 3).

Huey arrived at Audubon eight years ago, after being found stranded off the California coast and rehabilitated to health at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center. Audubon said he arrived with Roux, a female sea lion, and the two often were seen swimming and playing together in their new Louisiana habitat.

The zoo described Huey as a beloved ambassador and said he was “the loudest of the zoo’s sea lions.” The animal died of complications of acute renal failure, the zoo said, “despite heroic efforts by Audubon’s hospital and sea lion teams and a generous donation of time, equipment and expertise from MedVet of New Orleans.”

The zoo said the average lifespan of California sea lions is 15-20 years in the wild and 25-30 years under human care.

