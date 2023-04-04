Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - Two suspects have been arrested after an elderly Boyce woman died under their care.

Boyce Police said that the Rapides Parish Coroner’s office contacted them on March 22 to investigate the death of Ethel Glynn, 88, who had previously been taken to the hospital by ambulance in a “deplorable state.”

Detectives learned that Glynn lived with her two sons, James McCoy, 66, and Kevin Glynn, 56, who were her primary caregivers. The two brothers were arrested on April 4 around 6:30 a.m., charged with cruelty to the infirm. They were sent to Boyce DC-1 for booking with bond set at $200,000 each.

