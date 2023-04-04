BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs

Randy Lamartiniere
Randy Lamartiniere(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Baton Rouge doctor has been sentenced after evidence at trial revealed he wrote “medically unnecessary” prescriptions for large amounts of opioids, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Randy J. Lamartiniere, 64, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison. Authorities said he was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release after getting out of prison.

RELATED: Baton Rouge doctor arrested, accused of prescribing drugs while under suspension

Lamartiniere was convicted for distribution of controlled substances by a physician, authorities said.

“This prosecution and the lengthy prison sentence imposed today should serve as a reminder of the Department of Justice’s firm commitment to fighting opioid diversion and a warning to those who would traffic and illegally dispense dangerous opioids in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. “The investigation and federal criminal prosecution have taken several years, but our commitment to this cause has never wavered. I want to thank the great work and dedication of all of the law enforcement agents and investigators who contributed to this successful prosecution and the prosecutors in this office whose work helped lead to today’s result.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that at the end of Lamartiniere’s “doctor’s visits,” he would typically issue prescriptions for Adderall, fentanyl, hydrocodone, methadone, oxycodone, and oxymorphone. Lamartiniere’s fee typically ranged from $100 to $300 per visit, and he did not accept any form of health insurance for the visits, authorities said.

“As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard, as we should be,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. “The same applies to doctors and other medical professionals. Lamartiniere betrayed the trust of his patients, and he abused his authority. His arrest and conviction are continued steps to fight the war on drugs.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd

Latest News

Workers pass the stern of the unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish,...
A ship for windpower takes shape in Louisiana oil country
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
Elizabeth D. Hext, 37, DeQuincy
DeQuincy woman accused of throwing a knife and striking two elderly victims
This abandoned house on Cartier Avenue has prompted neighbors to call the Fox 8 Defenders...
Fox 8 Defenders: Neighbors concerned about safety of Gentilly home