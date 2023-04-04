BBB Accredited Business
Ex-Maryland political aide captured, wounded after manhunt

McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BALTIMORE (AP) — A former aide to a Maryland governor was captured by law enforcement and wounded Monday in Tennessee following a manhunt that was launched after authorities say he failed to appear for trial on corruption charges, according to the FBI.

FBI Supervisory Special Agent Shayne Buchwald in Maryland said via email that Roy McGrath was wounded during a shooting involving a law enforcement agent around 6:30 p.m. in a commercial area on the southwestern outskirts of Knoxville. Buchwald said McGrath was taken to a hospital.

Further details, including McGrath’s condition, who shot him and under what circumstances, were not immediately released. The shooting was under investigation.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,” Buchwald said.

McGrath, 53, served as chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. He was declared a wanted fugitive after his disappearance, and the FBI has said he was considered an international flight risk.

An attorney for McGrath, Joseph Murtha, confirmed Monday night that his client was hospitalized in Tennessee but said he couldn’t comment further on his condition or what happened. Murtha said he was awaiting further information from authorities.

After McGrath failed to appear at Baltimore’s federal courthouse on March 13, Murtha said he believed McGrath, who had moved to Naples, Florida, was planning to fly to Maryland the night before. Instead of beginning jury selection, a judge issued an arrest warrant and dismissed prospective jurors.

McGrath was indicted in 2021 on accusations he fraudulently secured a $233,648 severance payment, equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service, by falsely telling the agency’s board the governor had approved it. He is also accused of fraud and embezzlement connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.

McGrath resigned just 11 weeks into the job as Hogan’s chief of staff in 2020 after the payments became public.

If convicted of the federal charges, he faces a maximum sentence of 20 years for each of four counts of wire fraud, plus a maximum of 10 years for each of two counts of embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits.

___ Brumfield reported from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

