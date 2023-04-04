BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Here’s why your tax return may have decreased from last year

The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.
The IRS says tax returns have decreased from last year.(Quoteinspector / CC BY-ND 4.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Most Americans have two more weeks left to file their taxes, and don’t be surprised if your refund is smaller this year.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, 80 million Americans have filed their 2022 returns.

So far, the government has issued $172 billion in refunds, which is about 9% less than at the same time last year.

The average refund also dropped from about $3,200 to $2,900.

One reason for the decrease is that pandemic-era provisions, like the expanded child credit, have expired.

Still, the total number of people receiving refunds is up.

According to the IRS, 59 million people have gotten a refund this year, which is about 3% more than last year.

Most Americans have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their taxes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
LIVE: Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges, AP sources say
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, March 27, 2023, in...
Biden says tech companies must ensure AI products are safe
FILE - A small memorial sits outside the home of Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana...
Judge rejects death penalty challenge in 4 Nebraska killings
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
Former President Donald Trump enters a Manhattan courtroom for his arraignment. (WCBS via CNN...
Trump enters courtroom for arraignment