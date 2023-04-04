Linda Frickey murder defendants entitled to trial delay, Louisiana Supreme Court rules

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three teen defendants who were to stand trial for murder this week in connection with the dragging death of carjacking victim Linda Frickey are entitled to more time to prepare their defense, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday (March 4).

The state’s high court lifted a stay on proceedings but ordered Orleans Parish Criminal District Judge Kimya Holmes to set a new trial date “that will afford the defendants additional time to respond to the state’s DNA and fingerprint evidence.”

The justices did not specify how much additional time Holmes must afford the defendants. Holmes could set the new trial date as early as Wednesday.

Holmes, a former defense attorney, last month barred DNA and fingerprint evidence from the trial, ruling that the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s office did not turn over the critical evidence in a timely manner to the defense teams representing 18-year-old John Honore and 16-year-olds Briniyah Baker and Mar’Qel Curtis.

Holmes’ decision to ban the DNA and fingerprint evidence was overturned March 29 by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, a decision the state Supreme Court affirmed Tuesday was correct.

A fourth defendant -- 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile -- has been deemed incompetent to stand trial and is receiving mental health treatment. If her competency is restored, she likely will stand trial on her own. All four defendants are being tried as adults and have pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

