Nicondra: Rain chances increase into the end of the week

Slow moving cold front provides focus for storms
A cold front will slowly push into the area creating a focus for showers and storms.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm and muggy conditions stick around through the next few days with a strong southerly flow continuing across the area. High temperatures remain in the middle 80s with overnight lows only in the 70s. A spotty shower could form on Wednesday with plenty of warm moist air in place.

Rain chances improve Thursday as the next cold front approaches the area. The ridging across the southeast deepens and the front will slow down as the upper level winds begin to line up along the front. Several short waves will move along the front with several rounds of showers through the end of the week. It won’t be raining everywhere all at once, but you’ll need a back up plan for your outdoor events.

