Pelicans’ final four games can solidify their playoff position

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans are winding down their regular season and there are just four games left.

The Pelicans can lock up a post-season spot if they win three out of the last four games.

Right now, they are in the play-in tournament.

The Pels are eighth in the West and just a half-game out of fifth.

The Pels’ final four opponents are all fighting for playoff positioning so these games will certainly have a playoff feel.

“We just know that all those teams are good teams,” said head coach Willie Green. “They’re solid teams. And so are we. And we can be matched up with anybody. But the important part for us is that we have four games. And it’s a cliche, but we were just looking at one game at a time. We want to make sure our focus the center of our attention is on Sacramento going forward, play them and then and then move forward to the next game and go from there.”

The home stand continues Tuesday (April 4) and Wednesday night against Sacramento and Memphis respectively.

New York will be here on Friday and they’ll wrap up the regular season, in Minnesota on Sunday.

