Records continue to fall this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High temperatures will reach records again Tuesday.

Temperatures stay in the mid 80s with high humidity. Sunny and breezy conditions remain for the afternoon Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase midweek with near record warmth Wednesday as well.

Thursday a change comes with a weather system approaching from the west. The boundary associated with this system stalls over the region bringing widespread rainfall through Saturday. Rain totals in some areas to our west could top 5 inches. Widespread totals of over an inch will be possible.

Lingering rainfall will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures become more seasonal in the 70s.

