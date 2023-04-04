BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Records continue to fall this week

Rain pattern takes over for the weekend
Record temperatures
Record temperatures(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:35 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High temperatures will reach records again Tuesday.

Temperatures stay in the mid 80s with high humidity. Sunny and breezy conditions remain for the afternoon Tuesday. Cloud cover will increase midweek with near record warmth Wednesday as well.

Thursday a change comes with a weather system approaching from the west. The boundary associated with this system stalls over the region bringing widespread rainfall through Saturday. Rain totals in some areas to our west could top 5 inches. Widespread totals of over an inch will be possible.

Lingering rainfall will be possible on Sunday. Temperatures become more seasonal in the 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd

Latest News

Evening weather update for Monday, April 3
Evening weather update for Monday, April 3
FEMA chief Deanne Criswell discussed the importance of preparing for the 2023 hurricane season...
FEMA chief urges early preparation for hurricane season
A front will move into the area and stall raising rain chances for the holidays.
Nicondra: Warm and muggy to start the week
Early evening weather update for Monday, April 3
Early evening weather update for Monday, April 3