BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Couple arrested, accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital following suspected cocaine overdose

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WVUE) - A missing boy has been found and his parents arrested, accused of taking the 2-year-old from a hospital while he was being treated for a cocaine overdose.

Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel in Bay St. Louis around 11 a.m. on April 4, according to the U.S. Marshals and Department of Justice.

On Monday, Jan. 30, police say the couple’s 2-year-old son tested positive for having cocaine in his system at the Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

The child arrived via ambulance and was admitted to the ICU where he was intubated.

Detectives say Stechmann and Kritzman fled the hospital with the child on Thurs., Feb. 2, after the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) was granted emergency custody.

The couple is being held in the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition back to Louisiana.

The child was given to the custody of DCFS and taken to a hospital for a wellness check.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Stevie Nicks performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 19, 2022 in...
Stevie Nicks cancels postponed New Orleans tour date
Kevin Glynn and James McCoy
Caregivers arrested after woman died in ‘deplorable state’
Randy Lamartiniere
Doctor sentenced after writing ‘medically unnecessary’ prescriptions for drugs
Workers pass the stern of the unfinished 260-foot-long Eco Edison ship in Terrebonne Parish,...
A ship for windpower takes shape in Louisiana oil country