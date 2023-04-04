Stevie Nicks cancels postponed New Orleans tour date

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Fans looking forward to seeing Stevie Nicks perform in New Orleans will have to wait a little longer.

Nicks has canceled her upcoming concert originally scheduled at the Smoothie King Center on April 2. The show was originally delayed for two weeks, until April 15, but as of Tues., April 4, Ticketmaster stopped the sale of tickets completely.

Nicks made no public mention of the cancellations.

In late March, former Fleetwood Mac lead singer announced via Twitter the delaying of several tour dates, saying the show was postponed “due to continued COVID illness within the band.”

The eight-time Grammy Award winner is the first woman to ever be inducted twice into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nicks last performed in New Orleans at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in 2022.

Ticketmaster says no action is needed to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase within 30 days.

