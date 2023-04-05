BBB Accredited Business
Drug dealer arrested after undercover operation in Tangipahoa

A drug dealer was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday (April 5) morning for dealing...
A drug dealer was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday (April 5) morning for dealing suspected heroin/fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A drug dealer was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday (April 5) morning for dealing suspected heroin/fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that Kerry Allen Falcon was arrested as the result of a month-long undercover operation after receiving complaints of suspected heroin being sold from his home. Detectives successfully purchased the substance in question several times from the home in the amount of one quarter over the course of the investigation, Travis said.

Authorities also seized cash that Falcon told them was profit from the sale of suspected substances.

Falcon was booked for possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

