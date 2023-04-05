BBB Accredited Business
Fallen Lafourche Parish Detective Sgt. Pepper is laid to rest

By Rob Masson
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office laid to rest one of their own Wednesday (April 5), pledging to be there for the fallen officer’s family left behind. Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper is remembered as a hero after a fleeing suspect took his life early Sunday (April 2) morning.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the region came to Thibodaux’s St Joseph’s Cathedral to remember one of their own, taken just three days ago.

“Nick was truly an amazing officer and defined what our agency stood for honor, pride, and dedication,” said Houma Police Chief and longtime friend Travis Theriot.

Father J.D. Matherne offered comfort to Pepper’s widow and three children as he paid tribute to an officer who gave his life to protect others.

“Someone we loved in a senseless act of violence had to pay the ultimate price,” said Rev. Matherne.

Pepper’s shift had already ended when his vehicle was rammed by a fleeing suspect on LA 1 near Kleinpeter Road in Thibodaux early Sunday morning (April 2).

MORE: Lafourche Parish deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says

“Where he parked his unit, he ended up in front of another officer’s unit, taking the brunt of this crash. He protected another officer,” said Capt. Brennan Matherne, with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Co-workers remember Detective Pepper as more than just a dedicated officer, he was a devoted husband and father of three, and his family and friends are shattered by his death.

“It is probably the worst feeling I’ve had in my career; it was sickening,” said Theriot.

A feeling shared by dozens who wear the badge.

Detective Sgt. Pepper is remembered as an excellent detective who was never shy about imparting knowledge and experience to others.

A mile-long procession provided a ten-mile escort to the fallen officer’s final resting place near Choctaw.

“We have over 350 employees and this affects everybody from top to bottom. This is a member of our family,” said Capt. Matherne.

A family shattered by the death of a respected deputy, who gave his life in the line of duty at 44.

Detective Pepper was considered one of Lafourche Parish’s top investigators for the past 16 years. Prior to that, he worked for Houma police and the Terrebonne Sheriff’s Office.

