BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former deputy charged with killing his own police dog

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – A former Iowa deputy is charged with killing his own K-9.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, former deputy Dallas Wingate turned himself in Tuesday. He is charged with killing a police dog, which is a felony in Iowa.

According to a search warrant, Wingate said he put his K-9 named Bear in his department-issued truck on Sept. 2, 2022.

He said he found Bear dead in the truck about 22 hours later.

Boone County Sheriff Gregg Elsberry said Wingate had been placed on leave two days before the dog’s death, KCRG reported. He did not say why.

Wingate resigned after Bear’s death. Officials have not clarified a cause of death.

He turned himself in Tuesday and is now out on bond.

Wingate had worked for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

Families mourn outside a day care center in Brazil after a man killed four children inside.
Man kills 4 children, injures 4 at day care center in Brazil
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Bill would help unemployed military spouses find work
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Frickey trial delayed until 2024, judge rules
A husband and father of two was shot to death while working as a pizza delivery driver.
Husband and father of 2 killed while delivering pizza