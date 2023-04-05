Grace King students fight for campus as Jefferson Parish School Board nears consolidation vote

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish School Board will vote Wednesday (April 4) to accept, modify or reject a controversial plan that could result in the closure of eight schools districtwide amid declining student enrollment and an ongoing teacher shortage.

But students at Grace King High School in Metairie said they’re not backing down from the fight, as they face potential relocation to rival high schools Bonnabel and Riverdale.

“I think they really need to reconsider, and I think that they need to take in how it affects everyone in this community, not just themselves and their financial intake,” said Genevieve Piazza, a Grace King junior. “Switching schools, you lose a lot of the people that you’re comfortable with. You lose a lot of the resources that you know.”

The plan, presented at last week’s school board meeting, recommends eight Jefferson Parish schools for closure:

Mildred Harris Elementary School in Bridge City

Butler Elementary School in Westwego

George Cox Elementary School in Timberlane

Washington Elementary School and Granville T. Woods Elementary School in Kenner

Vernon C. Haynes Middle School in Metairie (students to be relocated to campus of Grace King High School)

Thomas Jefferson High School in Gretna (students to be moved to an adjusted Gretna Middle School campus)

Helen Cox High School in Harvey

Under the plan, Grace King students would be moved to the other two high schools, while Haynes students would move onto Grace King’s campus.

“A lot of our families are not like the families at Haynes. A lot of our families are struggling financially,” said Emily Ayestas, a senior at Grace King. “The biggest thing are the (special education) kids and the (English as a second language) program, because (the other schools) don’t have it as good as we have it here.”

Ayestas started a petition online calling for Grace King to remain undisturbed, and has garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

“We have a lot of teachers who are fit for those accommodations, for the people who don’t speak English,” Piazza said. “And if we move schools, we lose a lot of that.”

Declining enrollment and around 140 vacant teacher positions are factors pushing the school board to act in a way that will better the educational experience for all students, said Jefferson Parish School Board president Ralph Brandt.

“If you have fewer classrooms, then you will have more teachers available to spread out to those places where you have vacancies,” Brandt said.

“We’re not saying that the class sizes are getting bigger. We don’t anticipate that class sizes are going to grow. We’re simply going to have teachers being able to spread out to where we have vacancies, and the students are going to spread out to the other schools. We should be able to maintain the current pupil-teacher ratio that we have, or even improve it.”

Brandt said Bonnabel and Riverdale will be able to accommodate special education learners and students who lack English proficiency.

“I believe that our school system as a whole tries to educate all children that we have in front of us,” he said. “I think that the ESL population and the special ed populations, that those are well served at all of our schools.”

As part of the plan, two new schools would be built.

A new Pre-K through eighth grade school would be constructed on the campus of Ralph J. Bunche Elementary School in Metairie, absorbing Washington Elementary students. And a new K-8 school would be built at Bonella A. St. Ville Elementary in Harvey, redistricting with Johnson Gretna Park Elementary and students being moved to either the new St. Ville school or Gretna Park.

“We’re already 10 years past the useful life on most of our school buildings. Some of them are approaching 100 years old,” Brandt said. “So, it’s hard to bring those facilities up to date.”

Brandt and school board member Michael Pedalino said the plan doesn’t leave much room for compromise, but that they’re open to listening to students, parents and alumni who attend Wednesday night’s meeting.

“I’ve studied the data. Looking at it, I think it makes sense,” Pedalino said, noting that decisions of this magnitude are always difficult. “Ten days ago, they just found out that their school is looking at closing under this plan, so I can understand the shock effect. The anxieties and some of the concerns are, ‘Are they going to be welcomed at other schools?’

“That is why I trust our superintendent to have a team in place to make sure that, if this plan does go through, that they are going to be welcomed and they are going to be met with the same if not better quality of education.”

As Fox 8 previously reported, the Grace King community is not alone in opposing the plan. Parents, students and community members met last week to plan their opposition to the proposed closure of Bridge City’s only public school, Mildred Harris Elementary.

The school board will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the JP Schools administration building in Harvey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.