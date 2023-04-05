BBB Accredited Business
Heart of Louisiana: Bird Fest

By Dave McNamara
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND ISLE, La. (WVUE) - This is the time of year when as many as 2 billion birds are making their annual migration across the Gulf of Mexico.

One popular place for seeing those colorful, tropical birds is Grand Isle. The barrier island is a crucial stopover for the birds’ spring migration. And as Dave McNamara shows, a 58-acre strip of coastal forest owned by the Nature Conservancy -- the Lafitte Woods Preserve -- is ground zero for birdwatching.

To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive here.

