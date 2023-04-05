BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, urges fans to wear sunscreen

Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema...
Hugh Jackman attends a screening of "The Son," hosted by Sony Pictures Classics and The Cinema Society, at the Crosby Street Hotel on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in New York.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Actor Hugh Jackman says he may have skin cancer again, and he is urging his fans to protect themselves in the sun.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Jackman says he is waiting for his test results after he had two biopsies done.

The 54-year-old has been treated for basal cell carcinoma several times, including in 2013 when he had a cancerous growth removed from his nose.

In his Instagram video, Jackman says his skin was damaged 25 years ago.

“Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it, no matter how much you want a tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me,” he says in the video.

Basal cell carcinoma is one of the most common cancers in the nation, and treatment can be highly effective when detected early.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

FILE – “Operation Cookie Monster,” the effort by law enforcement agencies in 17 countries,...
Global takedown of cybercriminals behind malware operation
A large police presence surrounds Trump Tower, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago...
Police: 1 hospitalized in incident at Chicago’s Trump Tower
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Report details ‘staggering’ church sex abuse in Maryland