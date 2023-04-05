BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU freshman Flau’Jae Johnson may be getting an off-court assist from Lil Wayne

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 19-year-old freshman LSU guard Flau’Jae Johnson has already cemented herself as a legend in Louisiana basketball but may soon find herself a place in the state’s music history.

Johnson is from Savanah, Georgia but being a part of LSU’s starting five that took down Caitlin Clark and Iowa for the 102-85 National Championship under Tickfaw native Kim Mulkey automatically weaves her into Louisiana’s cultural fabric forever. She is also a dynamic personality for a player so young on and off the court.

On the court, she’s a triple threat in LSU’s small three-guard lineup. She’s a shooter with range pairs with handles and a knack for finding an open teammate to dish off to. Off the court, she’s a budding musical artist that may soon get an assist from arguably the greatest rapper alive, New Orleans’s own Lil Wayne.

Last week on ESPN’s Bird & Taurasi Show, Lil Wayne shared that he plans to collaborate on a track with Johnson, who is a rising rapper with 17,489 monthly listeners on Spotify and 144,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Flau'jae Johnson
Flau'jae Johnson(WTOC)

She also already has a deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label.

“We’re about to connect musically soon,” Lil Wayne said on ESPN. “Be on the lookout for that.”

While Lil Wayne may be looking to dish out an assist to Johnson, he told Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi on ESPN that it was actually Coach Mulkey that had the idea for the collaboration and that she told him that he “must” work up a track with the crossover star.

Prior to the Final Four, Lil Wayne lent his voice to a hype video produced by LSU.

READ MORE Lil Wayne hypes up Tiger Nation in video ahead of Final Four

Johnson isn’t just a baller with dreams of rapping. She’s been doing it since she was 14, making appearances on national TV to perform her original songs. When the Tigers won it all, her songs were blared over the speakers in the United Center after the game.

Johnson also performed live on campus and around Baton Rouge with LSU often giving her avenues to showcase her talent.

Here’s to one day hoping to possibly induct Johnson into both the Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame and Music Hall of Fame.

RELATED COVERAGE

LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details

LSU Lady Tiger guard Alexis Morris declares for WNBA Draft

First Lady Jill Biden’s office backs off idea of inviting Iowa to White House alongside LSU

Hometown hero: Tickfaw girls basketball team uses Mulkey’s story as motivation

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as Learjet approaches New Orleans runway
A lawsuit filed in New Orleans' federal court claims a woman was hospitalized for a month after...
Louisiana couple sues Wendy’s, alleging double cheeseburger put wife in ICU for a month
A deadly collision between two pickup trucks Monday (April 3) morning has resulted in the death...
One driver dead following crash at N I-10 Service Road and Bonnabel Blvd
Jerman Neveaux, now 26, was 19 when booked with first-degree murder in connection with the...
New Orleans man accused of killing JPSO deputy succeeds in getting case assigned to new judge
Essence Fest expands festival to five days for first time ever in 2020
Essence Festival announces 2023 lineup

Latest News

LSU Lady Tiger seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams have declared for the WNBA Draft....
LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams declare for WNBA Draft
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey reacts during the second half of the NCAA Women's Final Four...
LSU announces National Championship parade and celebration details
Kim Mulkey, Dr. Jill Biden, and Caitlin Clark
First Lady Jill Biden’s office backs off idea of inviting Iowa to White House alongside LSU
LSU players balk at Jill Biden floating an Iowa invitation to White House
LSU players balk at Jill Biden floating an Iowa invitation to White House