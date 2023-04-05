BBB Accredited Business
LSU Lady Tigers guard Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams declare for WNBA Draft

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - They’re National Champions and soon they’ll be pros.

LSU Lady Tiger seniors Alexis Morris and LaDazhia Williams have declared for the WNBA Draft. Both of their announcements were made via Instagram.

“Thank you Tiger Nation! It’s a bittersweet feeling,” Morris said.

Morris is a fifth-year senior and started NCAA tenure at Baylor in 2017 before playing a single season each with Rutgers and Texas A&M. With two years of eligibility left, she transferred to LSU to reunite with Kim Mulkey for two seasons.

In 2022-23, Morris averaged 15.4 ppg, 2.9 reb, and 4.1 ast.

She played the role of “the closer” in LSU’s 102-85 win over Iowa in the NCAA National Championship as head coach Kim Mulkey put her in charge of managing the clock on offense, nursing a late lead, and sinking buckets in the lane at the end of the shot clock. She finished with 21 points and 9 assists in 33 minutes.

Williams was the third-leading scorer in the Championship with 20 points. In 2022-23 she averaged 9.9 ppg, 6 reb, and 1 ast on 55.4 percent shooting.

Williams transferred to LSU to play for Mulkey in her last season of eligibility after two seasons at South Carolina and two at Missouri. She scored a season-high of 24 points against Utah on March 24 in the Tournament.

