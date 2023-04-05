Near record temperatures trade out for rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have one more day of near record heat before rain takes over.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s Wednesday. It will be muggy and breezy from the southeast.

A storm system will slowly progress across the central US throughout the day Wednesday. We could see a few scattered storms on the North Shore in the evening as the frontal boundary nears.

This boundary will stall out over the region Thursday bringing widespread rainfall. A surface low forming over the Texas Gulf Coast slowly drifts from west to east through Saturday. Rain and storms continue through Saturday into early Sunday before the system exits our area to the east and dissipates.

Rain and cloud cover along with this boundary will bring cooler, more seasonable temperatures in the 70s.

