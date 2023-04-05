BBB Accredited Business
Nine arrested related to multiple arson cases in Tangipahoa Parish

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Nine people have been arrested in connection to multiple arson cases in Tangipahoa Parish, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The arrests come after a months-long investigation into seven cases that resulted in the arrests being made by the Hammond Fire Dept. Two of the nine suspects arrested have been charged with felonies.

The cases include house fires, a vehicle fire and a business fire dating between August 2022 and January 2023. Two of those house fires, located on Camp Street and Washington Avenue, involve the same suspects who are believed to be involved in an insurance fraud operation including several more fires in and out of the state. This case is now being investigated by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

These cases also include the fire that was started in the Walmart located on West Thomas Street on Christmas Eve.

Additional partners that we are grateful to have worked with in these cases include the Hammond Police Department, Ponchatoula Police Department and the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

