No. 1 LSU run-rules Nicholls State

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU picked up their 25th win of the season after run-ruling Nicholls State on Tuesday, April 4 from Alex Box.

The Tigers (25-4, 6-3 SEC) collected nine hits, including three home runs in their 12-2 win over the Colonels (17-14, 4-2 SLC).

Tommy White led LSU at the plate as he was 2-for-4 at the plate with five RBI and two home runs. Gavin Dugas was 3-for-3 with three RBI.

Gavin Guidry (1-0) picked up his first win in relief after going 1.1 innings and striking out three.

LSU will head to Columbia, South Carolina to take on another top-10 team for the third straight week as they face No. 6 South Carolina. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

