Record warmth is possible again today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We have another really warm day in store with highs in the mid-80s. The record for today was set in 2017 at 86 degrees and it looks like we have a good chance to tie it this afternoon. A cold front will approach from the north and brings small chances for showers this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

If you’re headed to Baton Rouge for the LSU Championship celebration, take the umbrella for a spotty shower or storm. It won’t be a washout, but it will be warm with highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight, another warm night is in store with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We’ll have a better chance for rain on Thursday with a slightly cooler high around 80. The 70s are back for Good Friday and through the Easter weekend.

Be sure to monitor the FOX 8 weather app as we may be dodging showers and storms through the holiday weekend from a very slow-moving cold front.

