St. Bernard Parish council reverses fire chief’s restructuring plan

By Maddie Kerth
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish council voted unanimously Tuesday night (April 4) to reverse the plan of its fire chief to redeploy trucks and personnel across 10 fire stations.

The vote came after heated input from the public, and even some first responders speaking out against their chief and asking council members to intervene.

“The scariest thing is that, if we as firemen don’t speak up -- even though we don’t care to speak up because of the intimidation or the fear that they will retaliate against us -- if we don’t speak up, they don’t even know this happens,” St. Bernard firefighter Jason Mones said.

In March, Fire Chief Earl Borden assessed the parish’s assets and decided to shift around rescue trucks and personnel.

Parish president Guy McInnis said he honors the council’s vote to restore assignments as they were before Borden’s March 6 intervention. Rescue trucks and firefighters will be returned to their previous home stations in Poydras and Chalmette.

“I haven’t submitted a veto in seven years, and I don’t plan on submitting a veto in the last nine months,” McInnis said.

Dozens of residents and first responders expressed their concerns at the meeting. They said the shift in resources put everyone at risk, with examples of calls in the last 30 days that went awry.

“At the end of the day, if anything happens in any place in St. Bernard -- eastern, western, wherever -- fire trucks are coming,” Borden said.

Separate from this ordinance is another issue, with St. Bernard fire stations still damaged from Hurricane Ida.

Stations 11 and 12 -- Yscloskey and Delacroix -- remain out of commission. Anyone that far out past the Violet Canal bridge relies on Station 10 -- Verret -- to respond.

Borden said he is looking into damage assessment from the storm and costs to repair or reinstate those stations.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

