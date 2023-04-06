After Further Review: Fazende mock Saints draft 1.0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints currently have eight draft picks. I’m not sure they will finish with that many. History has shown they will trade up at some point. For this mock, we stayed with their original selections.

Here is my first Saints seven-round mock draft:

First Round (29th overall)

Bryan Bresee, Defensive Tackle Clemson

The Saints are still in need of help up front and at 29 they sit in a good spot to land a quality defensive lineman. Bresee’s grades are all over the place given a difficult season last year when he dealt with the tragic death of his sister. There’s no denying how much he jumped on tape as the best player on the field at times.

Second Round (40th overall)

Isaiah Foskey, Defensive end Notre Dame

Foskey’s production for the Fighting Irish was incredible the last two seasons with 22 combines sacks. Plus, he has the length the Saints covet in an edge player.

Third Round (71st overall)

Tyjae Spears, Running Back Tulane

Local son lands with local team. Spears is a lightning-in-a-bottle type prospect that the Saints could add to their offensive arsenal. He’s already expressed a desire to play for his hometown team. If available, the Saints should not hesitate.

Fourth Round (115th Overall)

Zach Kuntz Tight End Old Dominion

I know, I know another small school tight end. Though it hasn’t quite panned out with the previous one they selected, Kuntz jumps off the tape with his pass-catching ability. Plus, he began his career at Penn State. At 6′7 and 255 pounds with a 4.55 -40, he may be worth the risk at 115.

Fifth Round (146th overall)

Owen Pappoe, Linebacker Auburn

The Saints add to their front seven with an addition at linebacker. This room needs some depth. Pappoe has good sideline to sideline range with a ton of SEC experience. If available here, the Saints should take him.

Fifth Round (165th overall)

Nick Broeker, Guard Ole Miss

At some point in this draft the Saints will address the offensive line. There’s a strong change it could be sooner than this, but Broeker is a three-year starter with 48 career starts. In college he played both tackle and guards. The Saints have always valued versatility in their offensive linemen.

Seventh Round (227th overall)

Stetson Bennett, Quarterback Georgia

The Saints grab a big name with their first 7th round selection. Bennett’s resume’ is well-known. He’s coming off back-to-back national titles for Georgia. In their 2022 version, Bennett showed growth as a passer and play-maker, not just a place holder for a talented team.

Seventh Round (257th overall)

Ja’Von Hicks, Safety Cincinnati

The Saints close out the draft by addressing their safety position with Hicks. Hicks has good size and athleticism that closes well as a tackler. Hopefully, he can add value as a special teamer.

